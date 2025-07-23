POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in POSCO by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 254,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $4,791,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $3,801,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. Wall Street Zen cut POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th.

NYSE PKX opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. POSCO has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

