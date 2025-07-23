Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.4% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

