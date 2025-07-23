Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2,302.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,274,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,489,000 after buying an additional 430,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after buying an additional 381,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

