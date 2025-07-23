Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. On average, analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $222.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Princeton Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BPRN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,607.78. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 108,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.96. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,079 shares of company stock worth $279,450 and have sold 1,933 shares worth $61,541. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Princeton Bancorp worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.