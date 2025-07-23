Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,828 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of MMIT stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

