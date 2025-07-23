Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 18,300 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.44 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

