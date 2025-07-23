Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 22,790 Shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.61% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDIV opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

