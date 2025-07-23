Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,872 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $22.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

