Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

