Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 43,154 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 191.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.