Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 171,222 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 146,721 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,937,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,910,000 after buying an additional 63,348 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 494,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 79,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DUHP stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

