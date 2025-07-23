Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 15.5%

BATS:GCOW opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.