Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

