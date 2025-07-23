Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 156,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,308.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $71.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 1,023.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,083.92. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

