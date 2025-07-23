Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $765.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

