Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,147 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

