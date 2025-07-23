Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $721.81 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $727.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $680.98 and a 200-day moving average of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.59.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

