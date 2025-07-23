Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 8,363.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cameco by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Up 1.1%

Cameco stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.