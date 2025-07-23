Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after buying an additional 2,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,348,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 549,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,553,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,353,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

