Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.