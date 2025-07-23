Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.