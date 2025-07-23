Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 7.7%

BATS:IYJ opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

