Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

