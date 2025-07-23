Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

