Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,162 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

