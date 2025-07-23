Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,365 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

