Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 23,647 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

