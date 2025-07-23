Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,618 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

