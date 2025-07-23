Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,724,000 after buying an additional 235,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $470.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

