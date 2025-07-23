Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,491 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

