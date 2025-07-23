Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.