Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

