Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $768,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,750. This represents a 27.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $4,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 565,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,200,378.16. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,252 shares of company stock worth $7,627,735. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

