Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,055 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.