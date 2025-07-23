Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 989,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,876,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,146,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

