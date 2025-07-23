Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

