Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:HSY opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $233,275.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,350. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

