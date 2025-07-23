Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,510,458.92. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $12,485,922.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,137,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 670,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,714,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 178,459.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

