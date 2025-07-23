Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Progyny and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Progyny by 100.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Progyny by 5,216.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.33%. Progyny’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
