Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 55.2% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 104,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,041,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.07.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9%

Microsoft stock opened at $505.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $514.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

