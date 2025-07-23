PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 1,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
PureTech Health Trading Down 7.3%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of PureTech Health worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
