Q1 Earnings Estimate for BKSY Issued By Sidoti Csr

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of BKSY opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 95,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

