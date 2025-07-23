Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.16. 661,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,615,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Quantum Stock Up 1.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quantum by 428,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

