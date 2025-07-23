Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rapt Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rapt Therapeutics to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Rapt Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0%

RAPT stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Rapt Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.09.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $1.84. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

