Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $560.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

