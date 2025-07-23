Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 86521297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $260,168.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,405,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,872.26. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $26,460.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,686.20. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $216.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

