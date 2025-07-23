Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after acquiring an additional 144,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $553,039,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.16.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.43. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

