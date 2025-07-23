REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in REV Group were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE:REVG opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.17.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

