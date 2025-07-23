REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVG. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

In other news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.17.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

