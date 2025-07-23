Reviewing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and ENEVA S A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats Enel Generación Chile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

